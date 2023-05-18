AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

As of close of business last night, AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.29, up 6.58% from its previous closing price of $6.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546130 shares were traded. AIRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.78.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AIRS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $8.50.

On November 23, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $26.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on November 23, 2021, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Aaron Thomas J bought 18,000 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 63,000 led to the insider holds 50,337 shares of the business.

Rollins Aaron bought 150,000 shares of AIRS for $466,500 on Nov 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 14,811,956 shares after completing the transaction at $3.11 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Dean Dennis, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 33,000 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,000 and bolstered with 555,531 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIRS now has a Market Capitalization of 388.41M and an Enterprise Value of 490.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 71.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIRS has reached a high of $11.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AIRS traded 266.92K shares on average per day over the past three months and 395.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.55M. Insiders hold about 29.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AIRS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.81M, compared to 2.76M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 23.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $53.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.15M to a low estimate of $53.19M. As of the current estimate, AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $49.65M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.88M, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $189.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $190.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $168.79M, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $218.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $221.43M and the low estimate is $215M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.