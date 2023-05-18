American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) closed at $87.07 down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $88.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2667894 shares were traded. AEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Electric Power Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 82.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $82.50.

On February 01, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $108 to $99.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on January 24, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $102.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Akins Nicholas K sold 10,491 shares for $92.75 per share. The transaction valued at 973,040 led to the insider holds 125,520 shares of the business.

Feinberg David Matthew sold 1,616 shares of AEP for $149,884 on May 02. The Executive Vice President now owns 8,925 shares after completing the transaction at $92.75 per share. On May 02, another insider, Beam Christian T, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 513 shares for $92.75 each. As a result, the insider received 47,581 and left with 4,453 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEP now has a Market Capitalization of 47.42B and an Enterprise Value of 90.30B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEP has reached a high of $105.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AEP has traded an average of 2.80M shares per day and 2.48M over the past ten days. A total of 514.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 513.70M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AEP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.12M with a Short Ratio of 6.12M, compared to 7.76M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AEP is 3.32, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.36 and $5.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.28. EPS for the following year is $5.62, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.7 and $5.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.8B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.14B to a low estimate of $4.24B. As of the current estimate, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.64B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.33B, an increase of 12.10% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.55B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.64B, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.39B and the low estimate is $17.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.