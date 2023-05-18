An average trading volume for The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) has been steady over the recent period.

As of close of business last night, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.45, up 0.18% from its previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0008 from its previous closing price. On the day, 552499 shares were traded. BODY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4169.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BODY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on May 05, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.27.

On March 29, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.40.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Hold to Sell on November 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Daikeler Carl bought 114,811 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 80,483 led to the insider holds 3,199,946 shares of the business.

Congdon Jonathan bought 50,000 shares of BODY for $35,065 on Dec 02. The CO-FOUNDER AND VICE CHAIRMAN now owns 17,826,629 shares after completing the transaction at $0.70 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Daikeler Carl, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 114,329 shares for $0.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,499 and bolstered with 3,085,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BODY now has a Market Capitalization of 149.58M and an Enterprise Value of 115.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BODY has reached a high of $2.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5053, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8174.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BODY traded 416.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 356.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 318.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.18M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BODY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.89M with a Short Ratio of 10.89M, compared to 10.54M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 9.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Bath & Body Works, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Healthcare and $Healthcare for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Communication Services. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.