An investigation into Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)’s technical aspects

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) closed the day trading at $16.04 up 3.75% from the previous closing price of $15.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6256167 shares were traded. GEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GEN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when DERSE NATALIE MARIE sold 1,033 shares for $21.10 per share. The transaction valued at 21,796 led to the insider holds 235,863 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEN now has a Market Capitalization of 9.88B and an Enterprise Value of 19.20B. As of this moment, Gen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEN has reached a high of $26.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GEN traded about 4.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GEN traded about 5.44M shares per day. A total of 647.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 610.17M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GEN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 13.99M with a Short Ratio of 13.99M, compared to 15.93M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Dividends & Splits

GEN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.50, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.91.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.08 and $1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.02. EPS for the following year is $2.43, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $2.34.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $945.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $946M to a low estimate of $945M. As of the current estimate, Gen Digital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $708M, an estimated increase of 33.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $955.75M, an increase of 36.50% over than the figure of $33.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $956.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $955M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34B, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.12B and the low estimate is $4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.