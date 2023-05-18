Analysis of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP): Selected Notes

After finishing at $0.24 in the prior trading day, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) closed at $0.22, down -4.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0110 from its previous closing price. On the day, 810607 shares were traded. ATIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2316 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2102.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATIP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on October 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1.15 from $2 previously.

On April 06, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $2.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Rhodes Brent Michael sold 30,476 shares for $0.23 per share. The transaction valued at 7,162 led to the insider holds 560,410 shares of the business.

Tansey Eimile bought 45,000 shares of ATIP for $24,615 on Nov 17. The Chief People Officer now owns 133,652 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATIP now has a Market Capitalization of 52.12M and an Enterprise Value of 766.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATIP has reached a high of $2.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2776, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5878.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 343.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 547.91k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 208.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.70M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATIP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.59M with a Short Ratio of 5.59M, compared to 5.35M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 6.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $170.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $173.32M to a low estimate of $167.02M. As of the current estimate, ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $163.29M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.8M, an increase of 5.10% over than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.58M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $678.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $661.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $671.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $635.67M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $696.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $715.1M and the low estimate is $684.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.