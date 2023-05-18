Analyst EPS estimates for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) stock

After finishing at $1.94 in the prior trading day, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) closed at $1.90, down -2.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543698 shares were traded. ATAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On November 30, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On November 11, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on November 11, 2021, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 1,214,297 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 1,600,443 led to the insider holds 32,086,697 shares of the business.

Brand Florian bought 70,000 shares of ATAI for $103,558 on Mar 29. The insider now owns 70,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.48 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATAI now has a Market Capitalization of 332.02M and an Enterprise Value of 74.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1626.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 274.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATAI has reached a high of $4.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7117, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6814.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 621.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 155.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.49M. Insiders hold about 9.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATAI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.3M with a Short Ratio of 5.30M, compared to 4.84M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.92, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$1.17.