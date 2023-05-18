Analyst EPS estimates for Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX) stock

After finishing at $11.53 in the prior trading day, Janux Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JANX) closed at $12.00, up 4.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 856724 shares were traded. JANX stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.50.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JANX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.90 and its Current Ratio is at 19.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on April 06, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JANX now has a Market Capitalization of 579.81M and an Enterprise Value of 278.10M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 56.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 30.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JANX has reached a high of $23.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 67.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 144.33k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.08M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JANX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.94M, compared to 2.62M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.03% and a Short% of Float of 19.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.73 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.04. EPS for the following year is -$2.43, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.01 and -$2.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JANX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.61M, down -47.40% from the average estimate.