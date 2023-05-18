Analyst EPS estimates for The Southern Company (SO) stock

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) closed the day trading at $70.94 up 0.06% from the previous closing price of $70.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4411550 shares were traded. SO stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on April 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $77 from $72 previously.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on December 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $76.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when FANNING THOMAS A sold 50,000 shares for $75.16 per share. The transaction valued at 3,758,000 led to the insider holds 847,592 shares of the business.

Anderson Bryan D sold 27,426 shares of SO for $2,059,967 on May 10. The EVP & Pres. External Affairs now owns 36,119 shares after completing the transaction at $75.11 per share. On May 10, another insider, Kuczynski Stephen E, who serves as the CEO, Southern Nuclear of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $74.96 each. As a result, the insider received 374,800 and left with 141,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SO now has a Market Capitalization of 80.24B and an Enterprise Value of 137.46B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SO has reached a high of $80.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SO traded about 4.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SO traded about 3.96M shares per day. A total of 1.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 15.1M with a Short Ratio of 15.10M, compared to 15.66M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Dividends & Splits

SO’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.80, up from 2.72 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.28. The current Payout Ratio is 87.50% for SO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2001 when the company split stock in a 10000:6109 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.65 and $3.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.61. EPS for the following year is $4.03, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.07 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $7.07B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.64B to a low estimate of $6.28B. As of the current estimate, The Southern Company’s year-ago sales were $7.21B, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.27B, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.42B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.28B, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.57B and the low estimate is $23.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.