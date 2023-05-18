Analysts predict EPS of -$0.28 for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)’s current quarter

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) closed the day trading at $22.86 down -0.26% from the previous closing price of $22.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11981568 shares were traded. DKNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DKNG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on May 08, 2023, Reiterated its Sell rating but revised its target price to $18 from $15 previously.

On May 05, 2023, The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $26.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on May 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Kalish Matthew sold 369,420 shares for $24.32 per share. The transaction valued at 8,984,294 led to the insider holds 2,754,910 shares of the business.

Robins Jason sold 200,000 shares of DKNG for $4,868,000 on May 08. The insider now owns 5,759,019 shares after completing the transaction at $24.34 per share. On May 08, another insider, Liberman Paul, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 133,333 shares for $24.34 each. As a result, the insider received 3,245,325 and left with 1,393,917 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DKNG now has a Market Capitalization of 11.35B and an Enterprise Value of 11.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKNG has reached a high of $25.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DKNG traded about 12.78M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DKNG traded about 13.63M shares per day. A total of 455.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 437.11M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DKNG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 30.81M with a Short Ratio of 30.81M, compared to 30.52M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.68% and a Short% of Float of 7.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.86, with 25 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$1.27.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $708.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $759M to a low estimate of $624.13M. As of the current estimate, DraftKings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $466.19M, an estimated increase of 52.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $631.98M, an increase of 44.50% less than the figure of $52.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $715M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $585M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, up 42.40% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.28B and the low estimate is $3.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.