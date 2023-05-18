Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) closed the day trading at $10.13 up 1.10% from the previous closing price of $10.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2491173 shares were traded. DNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DNB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on February 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $17 from $15 previously.

On January 17, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.50.

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $21.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on July 13, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when FOLEY WILLIAM P II sold 1,290,994 shares for $10.72 per share. The transaction valued at 13,839,456 led to the insider holds 2,459,658 shares of the business.

Jabbour Anthony M bought 116,250 shares of DNB for $1,248,839 on Mar 20. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 475,252 shares after completing the transaction at $10.74 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Massey Richard N, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 181,630 shares for $13.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,361,190 and left with 602,592 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.81B and an Enterprise Value of 8.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNB has reached a high of $17.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DNB traded about 2.92M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DNB traded about 3.19M shares per day. A total of 429.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 339.98M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DNB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.74M with a Short Ratio of 12.74M, compared to 10.75M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Dividends & Splits

DNB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.15 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%.

Earnings Estimates

