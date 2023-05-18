Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for NiSource Inc. (NI)

In the latest session, NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) closed at $27.43 down -0.40% from its previous closing price of $27.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3666543 shares were traded. NI stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NiSource Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 105.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $32.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 26, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Cuccia Kimberly S sold 11,157 shares for $28.54 per share. The transaction valued at 318,421 led to the insider holds 20,329 shares of the business.

Berman Melanie B. sold 4,824 shares of NI for $134,556 on Mar 15. The SVP & CHRO now owns 13,933 shares after completing the transaction at $27.89 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NI now has a Market Capitalization of 11.53B and an Enterprise Value of 24.69B. As of this moment, NiSource’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NI has reached a high of $32.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NI has traded an average of 3.89M shares per day and 3.73M over the past ten days. A total of 412.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 404.59M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.29M with a Short Ratio of 7.29M, compared to 6.45M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NI is 1.00, from 0.97 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.21. The current Payout Ratio is 59.80% for NI, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2545:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $1.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.15B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.17B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, NiSource Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.18B, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, a decrease of -0.30% over than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.01B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.85B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.47B and the low estimate is $5.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.