Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)

In the latest session, Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) closed at $8.23 down -13.96% from its previous closing price of $9.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1620316 shares were traded. SEAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vivid Seats Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Imperial Capital on March 24, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On October 03, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $9.

On August 29, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $10.50.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Sector Perform rating on August 29, 2022, with a $10.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Wagner Jonathan Miles sold 1,801 shares for $7.34 per share. The transaction valued at 13,219 led to the insider holds 54,909 shares of the business.

Bakal Riva sold 1,145 shares of SEAT for $8,404 on Apr 20. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 35,230 shares after completing the transaction at $7.34 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, Pickus Edward, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 541 shares for $7.34 each. As a result, the insider received 3,971 and left with 14,340 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEAT now has a Market Capitalization of 747.25M and an Enterprise Value of 725.91M. As of this moment, Vivid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEAT has reached a high of $9.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SEAT has traded an average of 323.30K shares per day and 690.79k over the past ten days. A total of 77.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.91M. Insiders hold about 12.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SEAT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.9M with a Short Ratio of 7.90M, compared to 7.59M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.18% and a Short% of Float of 31.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $145.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $153M to a low estimate of $136.82M. As of the current estimate, Vivid Seats Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.69M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.07M, an increase of 15.80% over than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $155M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.4M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $629.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $590.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $614.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $600.27M, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $658.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $693.9M and the low estimate is $615.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.