Analysts provide stock recommendations for Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

In the latest session, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) closed at $37.19 up 0.16% from its previous closing price of $37.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3256801 shares were traded. ENB stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.06.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enbridge Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 107.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 260.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENB now has a Market Capitalization of 79.99B and an Enterprise Value of 144.27B. As of this moment, Enbridge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENB has reached a high of $47.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ENB has traded an average of 3.57M shares per day and 3.84M over the past ten days. A total of 2.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.02B. Insiders hold about 9.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 63.66M with a Short Ratio of 63.66M, compared to 41.34M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ENB is 2.61, from 3.47 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.54. The current Payout Ratio is 395.80% for ENB, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.29 and $2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.7 and $2.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.68B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.08B to a low estimate of $6.28B. As of the current estimate, Enbridge Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.91B, an estimated decrease of -12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.19B, a decrease of -5.40% over than the figure of -$12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.89B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.88B, down -11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.18B and the low estimate is $32.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.