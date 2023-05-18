Analysts provide stock recommendations for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC)

After finishing at $35.73 in the prior trading day, Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) closed at $36.00, up 0.76%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 702847 shares were traded. HCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HCC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on September 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $50 from $48 previously.

On August 04, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $37.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Schnorr Lisa M. bought 1,500 shares for $32.01 per share. The transaction valued at 48,015 led to the insider holds 1,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.86B and an Enterprise Value of 1.31B. As of this moment, Warrior’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCC has reached a high of $42.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 633.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 736.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.12M. Insiders hold about 1.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.26% stake in the company. Shares short for HCC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 3.84M, compared to 3.9M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.38% and a Short% of Float of 10.46%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HCC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.25, compared to 0.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.91.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by HEALTHIER CHOICES MANAGEMENT CO different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $28.22, with high estimates of $28.63 and low estimates of $11.06.

