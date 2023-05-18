Analyzing Doximity Inc. (DOCS)’s quick and current ratios

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) closed the day trading at $31.95 down -5.67% from the previous closing price of $33.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4836892 shares were traded. DOCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOCS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on May 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $37 from $39 previously.

On January 06, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $29.

On October 31, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $38.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on October 31, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Cabral Timothy S sold 7,500 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 262,500 led to the insider holds 4,714 shares of the business.

Cabral Timothy S sold 10,000 shares of DOCS for $319,955 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 4,714 shares after completing the transaction at $32.00 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Cabral Timothy S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $35.00 each. As a result, the insider received 262,500 and left with 4,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.81B and an Enterprise Value of 6.03B. As of this moment, Doximity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 46.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCS has reached a high of $47.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOCS traded about 1.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOCS traded about 1.76M shares per day. A total of 192.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.70M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.34M with a Short Ratio of 10.34M, compared to 10.05M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 10.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $112.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $115.6M to a low estimate of $108.8M. As of the current estimate, Doximity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.64M, an estimated increase of 23.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.2M, an increase of 23.10% less than the figure of $23.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $140.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119.3M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $591.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $490.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $506.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $419.05M, up 20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $599.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $630.5M and the low estimate is $586.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.