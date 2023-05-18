Analyzing FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)’s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) closed at $30.23 down -0.85% from its previous closing price of $30.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1066310 shares were traded. FLNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FLEX LNG Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $26.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLNG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.82B and an Enterprise Value of 3.20B. As of this moment, FLEX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNG has reached a high of $37.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FLNG has traded an average of 436.30K shares per day and 488.8k over the past ten days. A total of 53.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.47M. Insiders hold about 45.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.65% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.27M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.96%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FLNG is 3.00, from 3.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.28%.