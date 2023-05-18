Analyzing Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

The closing price of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) was $34.68 for the day, up 1.37% from the previous closing price of $34.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1517446 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IEP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 03, 2017, Reiterated its Sell rating but revised its target price to $40 from $30 previously.

On August 18, 2016, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $52 to $30.

UBS reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on March 02, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $88 to $93.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IEP now has a Market Capitalization of 12.52B and an Enterprise Value of 10.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -39.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IEP has reached a high of $55.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.25.

Shares Statistics:

IEP traded an average of 1.84M shares per day over the past three months and 5.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 354.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.28M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IEP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.88M, compared to 845.86k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, IEP has a forward annual dividend rate of 8.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 23.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.58.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.66B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s year-ago sales were $3.8B, an estimated decrease of -30.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.66B, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$30.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.66B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.38B, down -19.50% from the average estimate.