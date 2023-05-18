Analyzing Sientra Inc. (SIEN)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Sientra Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.16, up 33.33% from its previous closing price of $1.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4294209 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SIEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on April 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On March 12, 2020, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIEN now has a Market Capitalization of 18.12M and an Enterprise Value of 60.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIEN has reached a high of $16.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5019, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5431.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SIEN traded 98.97K shares on average per day over the past three months and 508.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.18M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SIEN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.67M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.95% and a Short% of Float of 14.16%.

Earnings Estimates

