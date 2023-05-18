Analyzing Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Uniti Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.76, up 10.59% from its previous closing price of $3.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3502133 shares were traded. UNIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4300.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UNIT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on November 16, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $6 previously.

On August 12, 2020, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On July 15, 2020, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $10.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on July 15, 2020, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Gunderman Kenny bought 225,000 shares for $4.37 per share. The transaction valued at 983,250 led to the insider holds 1,372,596 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNIT now has a Market Capitalization of 911.39M and an Enterprise Value of 6.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNIT has reached a high of $11.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5232, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3149.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UNIT traded 3.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.72M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UNIT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 19.35M with a Short Ratio of 19.35M, compared to 21.18M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.11% and a Short% of Float of 12.20%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, UNIT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.96.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Unity Software Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $484.81, with high estimates of $171.36 and low estimates of $47.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Industrials and $Industrials for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.