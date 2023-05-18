Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Stocks Hit Low of $0.2490 Before Closing at $0.25

In the latest session, Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) closed at $0.25 down -17.26% from its previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0471 from its previous closing price. On the day, 878574 shares were traded. SFR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3005 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2490.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFR now has a Market Capitalization of 20.99M and an Enterprise Value of 21.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFR has reached a high of $13.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7459, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0427.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SFR has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 358.76k over the past ten days. A total of 28.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.87M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SFR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 373.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 66.48k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.59M and the low estimate is $41.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.