Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Stocks Hit Low of $72.91 Before Closing at $73.04

In the latest session, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) closed at $73.04 down -1.99% from its previous closing price of $74.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1876161 shares were traded. ACGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On January 12, 2022, UBS reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $49 to $52.

On November 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on November 19, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when PETRILLO LOUIS T sold 15,406 shares for $76.79 per share. The transaction valued at 1,183,071 led to the insider holds 105,254 shares of the business.

Rajeh Maamoun sold 40,000 shares of ACGL for $3,056,200 on May 09. The CHAIRMAN & CEO ARCH RE GROUP now owns 335,378 shares after completing the transaction at $76.41 per share. On May 08, another insider, Morin Francois, who serves as the EVP AND CFO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $76.11 each. As a result, the insider received 761,105 and left with 193,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACGL now has a Market Capitalization of 27.50B and an Enterprise Value of 30.28B. As of this moment, Arch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACGL has reached a high of $78.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACGL has traded an average of 2.16M shares per day and 1.88M over the past ten days. A total of 367.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.48M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACGL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.36M, compared to 5.96M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.87 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.26. EPS for the following year is $6.83, with 11 analysts recommending between $7.7 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.14B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.42B to a low estimate of $2.73B. As of the current estimate, Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $2.68B, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.99B, an increase of 22.00% over than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.86B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.5B, up 31.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.14B and the low estimate is $12.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.