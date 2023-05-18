Are analysts optimistic about Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EVLV) stock?

The closing price of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) was $5.58 for the day, up 2.76% from the previous closing price of $5.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1648318 shares were traded. EVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EVLV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On February 08, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $5.40.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Ellenbogen Michael sold 83,332 shares for $5.31 per share. The transaction valued at 442,493 led to the insider holds 2,640,558 shares of the business.

Ellenbogen Michael sold 83,332 shares of EVLV for $417,493 on May 11. The Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc now owns 2,723,890 shares after completing the transaction at $5.01 per share. On May 11, another insider, Chitkara Anil, who serves as the Founder & Chief Growth Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 250,000 and left with 1,131,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVLV now has a Market Capitalization of 777.54M and an Enterprise Value of 579.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVLV has reached a high of $5.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.95.

Shares Statistics:

EVLV traded an average of 891.00K shares per day over the past three months and 2.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.04M. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.39M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 3.5M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $16M to a low estimate of $12.21M. As of the current estimate, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.07M, an estimated increase of 51.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.73M, a decrease of -10.90% less than the figure of $51.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.81M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.2M, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $113.29M and the low estimate is $78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.