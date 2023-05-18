Are analysts optimistic about MicroVision Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock?

As of close of business last night, MicroVision Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.09, up 6.92% from its previous closing price of $2.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2594837 shares were traded. MVIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MVIS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On January 26, 2017, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.50.

On December 17, 2015, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.50.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2015, with a $3.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MVIS now has a Market Capitalization of 445.37M and an Enterprise Value of 378.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 727.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 345.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MVIS has reached a high of $5.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2786, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1266.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MVIS traded 2.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 168.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.12M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MVIS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 47.14M with a Short Ratio of 47.14M, compared to 44.55M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.78% and a Short% of Float of 26.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $800k. It ranges from a high estimate of $800k to a low estimate of $800k. As of the current estimate, MicroVision Inc.’s year-ago sales were $314k, an estimated increase of 154.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MVIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $664k, up 1,707.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $132M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $132M and the low estimate is $132M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,000.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.