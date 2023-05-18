Are B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) closed at $4.00 down -1.23% from its previous closing price of $4.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4749853 shares were traded.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of B2Gold Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 10, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTG now has a Market Capitalization of 5.34B and an Enterprise Value of 4.74B. As of this moment, B2Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTG has reached a high of $4.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9534, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5663.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTG has traded an average of 9.50M shares per day and 7.07M over the past ten days. A total of 1.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.07B. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.97% stake in the company. Shares short for BTG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.3M with a Short Ratio of 9.30M, compared to 20.51M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $475M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $475M to a low estimate of $475M. As of the current estimate, B2Gold Corp.’s year-ago sales were $381.99M, an estimated increase of 24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $506.94M, an increase of 29.10% over than the figure of $24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $506.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $506.94M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.