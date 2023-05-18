Are The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) shares too expensive at this price?

After finishing at $2.05 in the prior trading day, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) closed at $2.10, up 2.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 736936 shares were traded. LEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LEV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, R. F. Lafferty on March 27, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $2.

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $3.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on February 15, 2023, with a $3 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEV now has a Market Capitalization of 465.65M and an Enterprise Value of 627.30M. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEV has reached a high of $5.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0168, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7671.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 869.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 720.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 200.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.40M. Insiders hold about 49.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.15M with a Short Ratio of 11.15M, compared to 12.07M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.99% and a Short% of Float of 10.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $329.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $283.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $139.91M, up 102.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $488.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $598.64M and the low estimate is $325M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.