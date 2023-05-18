Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $0.73

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) closed the day trading at $0.73 down -34.03% from the previous closing price of $1.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3743 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6879365 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARQQ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On April 26, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARQQ now has a Market Capitalization of 146.32M and an Enterprise Value of 105.19M. As of this moment, Arqit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQQ has reached a high of $10.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1399, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9684.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARQQ traded about 1.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARQQ traded about 1.52M shares per day. A total of 121.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.90M. Insiders hold about 60.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQQ as of Apr 27, 2023 were 919.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 1.38M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.05M and the low estimate is $72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 235.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.