Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) closed the day trading at $37.10 down -1.43% from the previous closing price of $37.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 952801 shares were traded. ARWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARWR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2023, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $80.

SVB Securities Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on April 12, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when GIVEN DOUGLAS B sold 6,500 shares for $40.90 per share. The transaction valued at 265,850 led to the insider holds 117,635 shares of the business.

Anzalone Christopher Richard sold 50,000 shares of ARWR for $1,975,792 on May 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,761,338 shares after completing the transaction at $39.52 per share. On May 03, another insider, Anzalone Christopher Richard, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 54,928 shares for $39.14 each. As a result, the insider received 2,149,882 and left with 3,761,338 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARWR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.83B and an Enterprise Value of 3.42B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARWR has reached a high of $48.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARWR traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARWR traded about 967.02k shares per day. A total of 106.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.30M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ARWR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.84M, compared to 4.96M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$1.27, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.49. EPS for the following year is -$2.86, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$4.33.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $48.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.8M to a low estimate of $7.75M. As of the current estimate, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.41M, an estimated increase of 49.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.42M, an increase of 37.50% less than the figure of $49.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.7M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $428.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $208M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $283.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $243.23M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $180.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $440.1M and the low estimate is $45.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -36.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.