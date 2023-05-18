As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) offers stability

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) closed the day trading at $3.94 up 1.03% from the previous closing price of $3.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 913990 shares were traded. NXE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8701.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NXE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.88B and an Enterprise Value of 1.83B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXE has reached a high of $5.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7742, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1361.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NXE traded about 1.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NXE traded about 1.33M shares per day. A total of 485.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 400.01M. Insiders hold about 15.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.48% stake in the company. Shares short for NXE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 19.61M with a Short Ratio of 19.61M, compared to 19.44M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.1.