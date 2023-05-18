Avangrid Inc. (AGR) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $38.78

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR) closed the day trading at $38.78 up 0.31% from the previous closing price of $38.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 748501 shares were traded. AGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AGR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on October 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $39 from $47 previously.

On June 27, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $40.

On June 09, 2022, Siebert Williams Shank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $57.Siebert Williams Shank initiated its Buy rating on June 09, 2022, with a $57 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Solomont Alan D bought 129 shares for $38.78 per share. The transaction valued at 5,003 led to the insider holds 9,490 shares of the business.

Solomont Alan D bought 119 shares of AGR for $4,998 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 9,361 shares after completing the transaction at $42.00 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Solomont Alan D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 117 shares for $43.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,070 and bolstered with 9,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGR now has a Market Capitalization of 15.90B and an Enterprise Value of 25.21B. As of this moment, Avangrid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGR has reached a high of $51.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AGR traded about 619.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AGR traded about 551.32k shares per day. A total of 386.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.75M. Insiders hold about 81.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AGR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.43M with a Short Ratio of 4.43M, compared to 4.35M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 6.26%.

Dividends & Splits

AGR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.76, up from 1.76 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.68.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.42 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $2.35, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.91B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.94B to a low estimate of $1.89B. As of the current estimate, Avangrid Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.79B, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.97B, an increase of 14.10% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.96B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.92B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.16B and the low estimate is $7.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.