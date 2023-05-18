Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $17.42 in the prior trading day, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) closed at $15.21, down -12.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172286 shares were traded. CDMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDMO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on March 17, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Ziebell Mark R sold 25,000 shares for $17.91 per share. The transaction valued at 447,853 led to the insider holds 40,119 shares of the business.

Hancock Richard B sold 5,000 shares of CDMO for $89,601 on May 01. The Director now owns 39,134 shares after completing the transaction at $17.92 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Green Nicholas Stewart, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $20.92 each. As a result, the insider received 146,416 and left with 83,531 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDMO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.27B and an Enterprise Value of 1.39B. As of this moment, Avid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 163.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 123.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDMO has reached a high of $21.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 579.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 399.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 62.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.13% stake in the company. Shares short for CDMO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.26M with a Short Ratio of 5.26M, compared to 4.99M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.42% and a Short% of Float of 9.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $38.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.63M to a low estimate of $38.39M. As of the current estimate, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.23M, an estimated increase of 24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.99M, an increase of 19.90% less than the figure of $24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.86M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $149.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $148.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.6M, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $181.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185M and the low estimate is $174.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.