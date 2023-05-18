AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $0.64 in the prior trading day, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) closed at $0.58, down -9.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0610 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537433 shares were traded. AVRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6517 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AVRO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $7.

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2021, with a $23 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVRO now has a Market Capitalization of 28.17M and an Enterprise Value of -25.82M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVRO has reached a high of $1.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9402, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9169.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 440.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 373.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 43.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.60M. Insiders hold about 2.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AVRO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 975.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 1.1M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.61, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.04. EPS for the following year is -$1.55, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$2.74.