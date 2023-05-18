Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs AXNX

In the latest session, Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) closed at $52.33 down -1.26% from its previous closing price of $53.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533413 shares were traded. AXNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Axonics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 301.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on April 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On March 24, 2023, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $71.

On October 21, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $85.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on October 21, 2022, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Dearen Danny L. sold 20,000 shares for $60.21 per share. The transaction valued at 1,204,137 led to the insider holds 17,201 shares of the business.

Dearen Danny L. sold 2,001 shares of AXNX for $120,073 on Apr 20. The President & CFO now owns 23,993 shares after completing the transaction at $60.01 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Dearen Danny L., who serves as the President & CFO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $55.27 each. As a result, the insider received 829,103 and left with 23,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXNX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.93B and an Enterprise Value of 2.61B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -65.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXNX has reached a high of $79.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AXNX has traded an average of 627.02K shares per day and 549.59k over the past ten days. A total of 48.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.10M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.26% stake in the company. Shares short for AXNX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.12M, compared to 4.05M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.17% and a Short% of Float of 9.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.57 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $86.43M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $88.7M to a low estimate of $85M. As of the current estimate, Axonics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.98M, an estimated increase of 25.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.34M, an increase of 24.10% less than the figure of $25.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.51M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $354.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $347.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $348.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $273.7M, up 27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $423.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $441.9M and the low estimate is $413M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.