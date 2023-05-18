BankUnited Inc. (BKU)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) closed at $18.63 in the last session, up 9.98% from day before closing price of $16.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1263172 shares were traded. BKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.45.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BKU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on March 15, 2023, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Malcolm Kevin A. sold 1,406 shares for $35.21 per share. The transaction valued at 49,505 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Prudenti A. Gail sold 4,500 shares of BKU for $167,670 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 9,729 shares after completing the transaction at $37.26 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Richards Jay D., who serves as the Officer of Subsidiary of the company, sold 7,415 shares for $41.40 each. As a result, the insider received 306,981 and left with 30,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKU now has a Market Capitalization of 1.55B. As of this moment, BankUnited’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKU has reached a high of $42.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BKU traded on average about 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.71M. Insiders hold about 0.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.95% stake in the company. Shares short for BKU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.32M with a Short Ratio of 5.32M, compared to 5.42M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.15% and a Short% of Float of 10.05%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BKU is 1.08, which was 1.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.91. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $246.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $255M to a low estimate of $240.8M. As of the current estimate, BankUnited Inc.’s year-ago sales were $238.87M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $246.96M, a decrease of -4.60% less than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $264M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $238.63M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $962.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $991.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $990.6M, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $996.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $946.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.