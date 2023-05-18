Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $18.43

In the latest session, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) closed at $18.43 down -1.76% from its previous closing price of $18.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17767592 shares were traded. GOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.38.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Barrick Gold Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOLD now has a Market Capitalization of 35.59B and an Enterprise Value of 35.99B. As of this moment, Barrick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 302.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 45.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOLD has reached a high of $21.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOLD has traded an average of 17.77M shares per day and 15.1M over the past ten days. A total of 1.75B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.75B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GOLD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.92M with a Short Ratio of 12.92M, compared to 21.09M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GOLD is 0.40, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.60. The current Payout Ratio is 264.58% for GOLD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.94B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.15B to a low estimate of $2.54B. As of the current estimate, Barrick Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.86B, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.34B, an increase of 35.40% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.78B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.01B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.36B and the low estimate is $9.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.