Beam Global (BEEM) Rise 14.22% in Day Trading, Closes at $12.05

The price of Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) closed at $12.05 in the last session, up 14.22% from day before closing price of $10.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530102 shares were traded. BEEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BEEM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 13, 2023, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when WHEATLEY DESMOND C sold 4,980 shares for $16.56 per share. The transaction valued at 82,454 led to the insider holds 102,949 shares of the business.

Townsend Battery Partners, LLC sold 10,176 shares of BEEM for $166,076 on Nov 14. The 10% Owner now owns 1,005,000 shares after completing the transaction at $16.32 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Townsend Battery Partners, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 24,146 shares for $14.59 each. As a result, the insider received 352,227 and left with 1,015,176 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEEM now has a Market Capitalization of 124.69M and an Enterprise Value of 124.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEEM has reached a high of $21.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.68.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BEEM traded on average about 149.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 239.1k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 10.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.15M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEEM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.26M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.21% and a Short% of Float of 14.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.24 and -$1.94.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.4M to a low estimate of $8M. As of the current estimate, Beam Global’s year-ago sales were $3.72M, an estimated increase of 195.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.88M, an increase of 215.70% over than the figure of $195.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22M, up 121.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $75.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.1M and the low estimate is $62.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.