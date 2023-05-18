BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The closing price of BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) was $1.49 for the day, up 9.56% from the previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1018251 shares were traded. BSGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3300.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BSGM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on March 30, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Sieckhaus John bought 5,000 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 4,550 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

LONDONER KENNETH L bought 29,700 shares of BSGM for $24,299 on Sep 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,896,820 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, LONDONER KENNETH L, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 22,766 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,073 and bolstered with 1,867,120 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSGM now has a Market Capitalization of 74.21M and an Enterprise Value of 74.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 324.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 149.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 260.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSGM has reached a high of $1.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1749, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8425.

Shares Statistics:

BSGM traded an average of 325.00K shares per day over the past three months and 217.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.67M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BSGM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 2.11M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $140k. As of the current estimate, BioSig Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8k, an estimated decrease of -37.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $230k, an increase of 2,775.00% over than the figure of -$37.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $300k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160k.

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.51M and the low estimate is $3.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 161.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.