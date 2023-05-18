CareDx Inc (CDNA) Records 0.67 million Shares Traded, Reaches $7.80 High

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665532 shares were traded. CDNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.43.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CareDx Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 07, 2023, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Seeto Reginald sold 2,819 shares for $8.12 per share. The transaction valued at 22,898 led to the insider holds 534,996 shares of the business.

Seeto Reginald sold 2,818 shares of CDNA for $25,225 on Apr 03. The insider now owns 537,815 shares after completing the transaction at $8.95 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Seeto Reginald, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,819 shares for $15.88 each. As a result, the insider received 44,758 and left with 540,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDNA now has a Market Capitalization of 433.01M and an Enterprise Value of 178.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDNA has reached a high of $27.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CDNA has traded an average of 1.43M shares per day and 873.04k over the past ten days. A total of 53.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.24M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.77% stake in the company. Shares short for CDNA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.20M, compared to 5.13M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.67% and a Short% of Float of 12.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.38 and -$1.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $66.67M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $81.4M to a low estimate of $43.69M. As of the current estimate, CareDx Inc’s year-ago sales were $80.63M, an estimated decrease of -17.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.14M, a decrease of -16.70% over than the figure of -$17.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.55M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $332.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $218.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $280.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $321.79M, down -12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $290.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $383.48M and the low estimate is $225.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.