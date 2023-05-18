Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) closed the day trading at $4.39 up 3.29% from the previous closing price of $4.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563048 shares were traded. CRBU stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1200.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRBU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 18, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On December 01, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.

On November 30, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on November 30, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 19 when Rizvi Syed Ali-aamir sold 5,627 shares for $6.31 per share. The transaction valued at 35,506 led to the insider holds 59,373 shares of the business.

Fischesser Ryan sold 10,000 shares of CRBU for $107,958 on Oct 06. The VP of Finance and Controller now owns 110,366 shares after completing the transaction at $10.80 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Kanner Steven, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 43,248 shares for $11.22 each. As a result, the insider received 485,221 and left with 302,059 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRBU now has a Market Capitalization of 258.07M and an Enterprise Value of 38.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRBU has reached a high of $13.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7084, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.6891.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRBU traded about 530.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRBU traded about 604.94k shares per day. A total of 61.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.39M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CRBU as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.87M with a Short Ratio of 6.87M, compared to 5.22M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.20% and a Short% of Float of 11.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.98. EPS for the following year is -$2.39, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.01 and -$2.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRBU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.85M, up 38.70% from the average estimate.