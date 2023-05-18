CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Records 3.77 million Shares Traded, Reaches $65.34 High

After finishing at $64.93 in the prior trading day, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) closed at $64.12, down -1.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3772961 shares were traded. CF stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $80 from $110 previously.

On April 10, 2023, Scotiabank Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $95.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 21, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $104 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Noonan Anne P sold 3,000 shares for $118.64 per share. The transaction valued at 355,920 led to the insider holds 26,411 shares of the business.

Will W Anthony sold 102,520 shares of CF for $11,293,800 on Aug 24. The President & CEO now owns 322,916 shares after completing the transaction at $110.16 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Bohn Christopher D, who serves as the Sr. VP and CFO of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $110.84 each. As a result, the insider received 4,433,551 and left with 81,551 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CF now has a Market Capitalization of 14.10B and an Enterprise Value of 15.00B. As of this moment, CF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CF has reached a high of $119.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 196.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.41M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CF as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.15M, compared to 4.83M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CF’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.60, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.53. The current Payout Ratio is 10.70% for CF, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 17, 2015 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.41 and a low estimate of $1.79, while EPS last year was $5.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.55 and $8.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.4. EPS for the following year is $7.47, with 16 analysts recommending between $9.27 and $3.59.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.89B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $1.68B. As of the current estimate, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.39B, an estimated decrease of -44.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B, a decrease of -39.70% over than the figure of -$44.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.19B, down -35.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.62B and the low estimate is $5.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.