Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) closed at $61.04 in the last session, up 5.46% from day before closing price of $57.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8956975 shares were traded. COIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on May 16, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On May 08, 2023, Daiwa Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $58 to $65.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 02, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III bought 710,000 shares for $62.07 per share. The transaction valued at 44,069,888 led to the insider holds 1,931,844 shares of the business.

Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III bought 100,000 shares of COIN for $5,965,114 on May 09. The Director now owns 1,221,844 shares after completing the transaction at $59.65 per share. On May 08, another insider, Armstrong Brian, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 29,730 shares for $56.56 each. As a result, the insider received 1,681,491 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COIN now has a Market Capitalization of 13.66B and an Enterprise Value of 11.86B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $116.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COIN traded on average about 17.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 231.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 37.19M with a Short Ratio of 37.19M, compared to 37.17M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.85% and a Short% of Float of 22.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $180k. It ranges from a high estimate of $180k to a low estimate of $180k. As of the current estimate, Coinbase Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $333.29k, an estimated decrease of -46.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, an increase of 45.60% over than the figure of -$46.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55M and the low estimate is $1.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.