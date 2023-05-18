Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)

The price of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) closed at $6.12 in the last session, down -0.16% from day before closing price of $6.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1297075 shares were traded. ALLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.93.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALLO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $11.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on January 06, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Bhavnagri Veer sold 3,000 shares for $6.85 per share. The transaction valued at 20,550 led to the insider holds 577,677 shares of the business.

Bhavnagri Veer sold 3,000 shares of ALLO for $21,120 on Jan 17. The General Counsel now owns 580,677 shares after completing the transaction at $7.04 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Bhavnagri Veer, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 5,602 shares for $7.53 each. As a result, the insider received 42,186 and left with 583,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLO now has a Market Capitalization of 962.16M and an Enterprise Value of 590.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4528.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.52k whereas that against EBITDA is -1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLO has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALLO traded on average about 2.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 144.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.55M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 40.65M with a Short Ratio of 40.65M, compared to 41.01M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.89% and a Short% of Float of 44.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.17 and -$2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.36. EPS for the following year is -$2.33, with 18 analysts recommending between -$1.69 and -$3.06.