Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for LianBio (LIAN)

The closing price of LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) was $2.52 for the day, up 10.39% from the previous closing price of $2.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2369 from its previous closing price. On the day, 582509 shares were traded. LIAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2700.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LIAN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.20 and its Current Ratio is at 13.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when QIAN JIANG sold 2,239 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 3,702 led to the insider holds 67,349 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 998,240 shares of LIAN for $2,395,776 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 3,728,491 shares after completing the transaction at $2.40 per share. On May 26, another insider, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 69,000 shares for $3.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 215,970 and bolstered with 2,730,251 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIAN now has a Market Capitalization of 232.55M and an Enterprise Value of -65.48M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIAN has reached a high of $3.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9747, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9892.

Shares Statistics:

LIAN traded an average of 239.24K shares per day over the past three months and 269.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.26M. Insiders hold about 5.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LIAN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 182.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 140.77k on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.18. EPS for the following year is -$1.17, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$1.66.