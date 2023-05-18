Consensus estimate for Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)’s next quarter EPS at $1.08

In the latest session, Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) closed at $43.65 down -6.65% from its previous closing price of $46.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1908613 shares were traded. TGLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tecnoglass Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2021, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $37.

On September 21, 2021, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.Sidoti initiated its Neutral rating on September 21, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Energy Holding Corp bought 519,412 shares for $42.26 per share. The transaction valued at 21,950,351 led to the insider holds 26,928,108 shares of the business.

Daes Jose M sold 275,810 shares of TGLS for $11,655,731 on Mar 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $42.26 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Daes Christian T, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 204,632 shares for $42.26 each. As a result, the insider received 8,647,748 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGLS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.19B and an Enterprise Value of 2.25B. As of this moment, Tecnoglass’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGLS has reached a high of $49.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TGLS has traded an average of 399.33K shares per day and 634.46k over the past ten days. A total of 47.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.67M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TGLS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 562.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 630.04k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TGLS is 0.36, from 0.31 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.03.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.21. EPS for the following year is $4.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.96 and $4.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $212.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $227M to a low estimate of $200M. As of the current estimate, Tecnoglass Inc.’s year-ago sales were $169.12M, an estimated increase of 25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $219.19M, an increase of 29.10% over than the figure of $25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $215M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $860M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $832.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $843.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $716.57M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $920.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $940.9M and the low estimate is $908.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.