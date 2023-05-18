Consensus estimates for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) stock’s next quarter

The price of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) closed at $1.66 in the last session, up 7.10% from day before closing price of $1.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571428 shares were traded. JSPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JSPR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 28, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On November 08, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when French Anna Louise sold 7,000 shares for $1.48 per share. The transaction valued at 10,360 led to the insider holds 23,750 shares of the business.

EMSTER KURT VON sold 9,075 shares of JSPR for $13,524 on Apr 13. The Director now owns 21,175 shares after completing the transaction at $1.49 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Lis William, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $1.44 each. As a result, the insider received 12,240 and left with 61,486 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JSPR now has a Market Capitalization of 158.61M and an Enterprise Value of 124.01M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JSPR has reached a high of $3.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6046, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3804.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JSPR traded on average about 982.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 314.91k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.08M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JSPR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 3.67M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.61.