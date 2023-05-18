Considering Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The closing price of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) was $1.22 for the day, up 3.39% from the previous closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1820631 shares were traded. SPPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPPI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 17, 2020, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Riga Thomas J sold 31,381 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 24,979 led to the insider holds 472,411 shares of the business.

McGahan Keith M sold 27,197 shares of SPPI for $21,649 on Mar 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 189,325 shares after completing the transaction at $0.80 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Riga Thomas J, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 18,153 shares for $0.82 each. As a result, the insider received 14,867 and left with 503,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPPI now has a Market Capitalization of 268.92M and an Enterprise Value of 223.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPPI has reached a high of $1.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8604, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7309.

Shares Statistics:

SPPI traded an average of 2.35M shares per day over the past three months and 3.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 199.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.03M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SPPI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.06M with a Short Ratio of 6.06M, compared to 4.58M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.11M, up 547.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.66M and the low estimate is $95.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.