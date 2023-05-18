CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock clocked out at $64.41, up 4.39% from its previous closing price of $61.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1176234 shares were traded. CRSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.68.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRSP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.00 and its Current Ratio is at 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72.

On March 21, 2023, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $44.

On March 17, 2023, Bryan Garnier started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.Bryan Garnier initiated its Buy rating on March 17, 2023, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares for $50.67 per share. The transaction valued at 1,266,638 led to the insider holds 387,377 shares of the business.

Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares of CRSP for $1,111,504 on Mar 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 387,377 shares after completing the transaction at $44.46 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Kulkarni Samarth, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $48.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,206,243 and left with 375,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRSP now has a Market Capitalization of 5.35B and an Enterprise Value of 3.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 52.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 37.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRSP has reached a high of $86.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRSP traded 1.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.18M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSP as of Apr 27, 2023 were 13.2M with a Short Ratio of 13.20M, compared to 12.7M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.73% and a Short% of Float of 16.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.56 and a low estimate of -$2.32, while EPS last year was -$2.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of -$2.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.17 and -$8.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.16. EPS for the following year is -$6.38, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.55 and -$12.73.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $264.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.