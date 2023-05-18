CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$0.28

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) closed the day trading at $9.16 down -4.53% from the previous closing price of $9.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2662538 shares were traded. CBAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.93.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CBAY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 09, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Quinlan Paul T sold 5,000 shares for $10.37 per share. The transaction valued at 51,831 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

KIM DENNIS D sold 112,219 shares of CBAY for $1,070,536 on Apr 17. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.54 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, KIM DENNIS D, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 7,781 shares for $8.98 each. As a result, the insider received 69,880 and left with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBAY now has a Market Capitalization of 867.86M and an Enterprise Value of 823.29M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBAY has reached a high of $11.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CBAY traded about 1.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CBAY traded about 1.48M shares per day. A total of 87.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.92M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBAY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.07M with a Short Ratio of 11.07M, compared to 9.65M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.37% and a Short% of Float of 13.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$1.11, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$1.71.