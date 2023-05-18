Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $3.43

The closing price of Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) was $3.43 for the day, up 13.20% from the previous closing price of $3.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 908865 shares were traded. DNMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9900.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DNMR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On September 23, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

On January 06, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on January 06, 2021, with a $31 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Tuten Scott sold 10,000 shares for $3.38 per share. The transaction valued at 33,810 led to the insider holds 356,478 shares of the business.

Tuten Scott sold 10,000 shares of DNMR for $42,619 on Apr 17. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 365,210 shares after completing the transaction at $4.26 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Tuten Scott, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $2.10 each. As a result, the insider received 20,999 and left with 375,210 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNMR now has a Market Capitalization of 298.68M and an Enterprise Value of 549.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNMR has reached a high of $5.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0944, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9235.

Shares Statistics:

DNMR traded an average of 1.57M shares per day over the past three months and 692.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DNMR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 15.8M with a Short Ratio of 15.80M, compared to 16.58M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.50% and a Short% of Float of 17.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$1.24, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$1.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.3M to a low estimate of $13.1M. As of the current estimate, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.74M, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.13M, an increase of 42.70% over than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $98.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $85.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.22M, up 60.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $173.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $212M and the low estimate is $145.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 103.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.