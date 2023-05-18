Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) Stocks Hit Low of $1.7200 Before Closing at $1.77

After finishing at $1.74 in the prior trading day, Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) closed at $1.77, up 1.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2698199 shares were traded. DM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7889 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.75.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.80.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on August 17, 2022, with a $2.80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when DUSSAULT SCOTT J sold 26,969 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 64,726 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Fulop Ric bought 6,000 shares of DM for $19,235 on Aug 22. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 20,264,999 shares after completing the transaction at $3.21 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Fulop Ric, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $3.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,016 and bolstered with 20,258,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DM now has a Market Capitalization of 548.56M and an Enterprise Value of 500.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DM has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0904, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2209.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 319.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.68M. Insiders hold about 6.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 74.52M with a Short Ratio of 74.52M, compared to 71.86M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.23% and a Short% of Float of 26.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $51.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $56M to a low estimate of $46.3M. As of the current estimate, Desktop Metal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.67M, an estimated decrease of -10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.82M, a decrease of -9.10% over than the figure of -$10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $54M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $210M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $218.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.02M, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $261.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $291.98M and the low estimate is $245.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.