Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) expected to report EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter

After finishing at $94.01 in the prior trading day, Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) closed at $93.02, down -1.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2966976 shares were traded. DUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DUK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 21, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $91.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $112 to $114.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Renjel Louis E. sold 1,900 shares for $99.90 per share. The transaction valued at 189,812 led to the insider holds 9,967 shares of the business.

YOUNG STEVEN K sold 415 shares of DUK for $41,849 on Dec 01. The EVP & CCO now owns 111,997 shares after completing the transaction at $100.84 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Jamil Dhiaa M., who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 900 shares for $95.01 each. As a result, the insider received 85,510 and left with 58,057 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DUK now has a Market Capitalization of 75.01B and an Enterprise Value of 152.60B. As of this moment, Duke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUK has reached a high of $114.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.72M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 770.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 769.27M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DUK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.79M with a Short Ratio of 7.79M, compared to 6.3M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DUK’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.00, compared to 4.02 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.09. The current Payout Ratio is 161.20% for DUK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $2.05 and low estimates of $1.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.67 and $5.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.63. EPS for the following year is $5.99, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.05 and $5.92.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $6.56B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.93B to a low estimate of $5.96B. As of the current estimate, Duke Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.68B, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.79B, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.04B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.77B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.72B and the low estimate is $27.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.